Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,074,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after acquiring an additional 160,453 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,566,000 after buying an additional 58,088 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,877,000 after buying an additional 845,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,134,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 218,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

