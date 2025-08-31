Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,181.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 71,604 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Price Performance

NYSE PII opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $86.51.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -142.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

