PPL Corporation $PPL Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $36.52 on Friday. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.