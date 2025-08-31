Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 49,235 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 5.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095,196,926. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock valued at $896,145,782. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

