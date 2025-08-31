Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Insider John Colgrove Sells 95,300 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $5,725,624.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,000. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 31st, John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68.

On Wednesday, July 30th, John Colgrove sold 187,740 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $11,268,154.80.

On Tuesday, July 29th, John Colgrove sold 13,511 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $811,875.99.

PSTG stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $80.68.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 9,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,167,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

