Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $378.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $424.94. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in Quanta Services by 509.1% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

