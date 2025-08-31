Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Position in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 44.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 121,844 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 570.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $306.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The company had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AMC Networks Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

