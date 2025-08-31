Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 3,852 Kronos Worldwide Inc $KRO

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,455.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.75.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $494.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.47 million.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

