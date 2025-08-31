Quantbot Technologies LP Has $27,000 Stock Position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,332,263 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,879 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,686,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,642,557 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 406,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,252,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 553,021 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

BVN stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $19.24.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.