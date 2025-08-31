Quantbot Technologies LP Has $29,000 Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $BRKL

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,198 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $975.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Janytra M. Brooks sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $38,683.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,630.16. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookline Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

