Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. $CHGG

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 43,997 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31,366 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 586.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 54,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 382.9% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.70.

Chegg stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

