Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Navient Corporation $NAVI

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Navient by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Navient by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Navient Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Navient stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.37. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

