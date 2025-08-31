Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in SNDL Inc. $SNDL

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 815.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SNDL were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SNDL in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of SNDL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SNDL by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SNDL by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SNDL by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 612,495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDL opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. SNDL Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $704.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 3.57.

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. SNDL had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $179.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that SNDL Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

