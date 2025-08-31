Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4,116.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 6,064 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $139,957.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,487.04. This trade represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 26,597 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $613,858.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 421,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,723,904.04. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,205 shares of company stock worth $927,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

LSI Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $686.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $155.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

