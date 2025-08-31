Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 85,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PBI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pitney Bowes news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,016.70. The trade was a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PBI opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 18.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

