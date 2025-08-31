Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOUR. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $56,863,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 238,478 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 981,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 181,539 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.73. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,141.76. This represents a 29.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,329,822. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

