Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Up 34.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 34.9% during trading on Friday after Acumen Capital raised their price target on the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.75. Acumen Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Questor Technology traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. 208,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 615% from the average session volume of 29,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Questor Technology Trading Down 1.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Articles

