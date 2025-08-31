Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. $HMC

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 460.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 63.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.46. Honda Motor had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

