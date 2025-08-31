Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $10.94 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,654,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,036,000 after acquiring an additional 78,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Tudor Pickering upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.