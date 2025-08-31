Raymond James Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 63,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.