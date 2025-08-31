Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 13,369 Shares of Globant S.A. $GLOB

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 29.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 23.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 140.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.51 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Globant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on Globant and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler cut Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.47.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

