Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $169.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.91 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RJF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

