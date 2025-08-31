Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $14.88. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 70,432 shares traded.

Regencell Bioscience Trading Down 8.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22.

Institutional Trading of Regencell Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $768,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Regencell Bioscience

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

