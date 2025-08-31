Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.18. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 119.0%.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

