Rentokil Initial PLC $RTO Stock Holdings Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,453,000 after buying an additional 1,084,845 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 36.8% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,794,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 482,429 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,471,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after buying an additional 381,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 462,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE RTO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

