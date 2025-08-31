Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 25,458 shares.The stock last traded at $76.86 and had previously closed at $77.02.

Separately, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Christy Ames sold 700 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,044 shares in the company, valued at $355,602. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 125.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3,384.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 46.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

