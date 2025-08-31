Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Holdings Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,670 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 20,133.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 35,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,108,311.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 155,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,308.16. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $115,155.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,321.25. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,107,660 shares of company stock worth $179,370,672 and have sold 136,021 shares worth $4,091,809. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on REZI

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

REZI stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.16.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.