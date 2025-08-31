Reviewing Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) and Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Boise Cascade and Worthington Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boise Cascade 4.00% 12.26% 7.64% Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21%

Dividends

Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Worthington Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Boise Cascade pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Worthington Enterprises pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boise Cascade has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boise Cascade 0 3 4 0 2.57 Worthington Enterprises 1 2 1 1 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Boise Cascade and Worthington Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boise Cascade currently has a consensus price target of $112.83, indicating a potential upside of 29.83%. Worthington Enterprises has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.34%. Given Boise Cascade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boise Cascade and Worthington Enterprises”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boise Cascade $6.72 billion 0.48 $376.35 million $6.81 12.76 Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.84 $96.05 million $1.91 34.45

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Worthington Enterprises. Boise Cascade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Worthington Enterprises on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

