Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Stake Cut by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,591,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,321,000 after acquiring an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $71,038,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 621,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $103.15 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,590. The trade was a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $419,093.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,495.63. This trade represents a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.