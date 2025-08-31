Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $564,000 Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,067 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 71.6% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYH opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.86. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.58.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

