Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,224 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6,244.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.35. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 5.32%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

