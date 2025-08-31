Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 44,141 Shares of Udemy, Inc. $UDMY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,141 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Udemy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Udemy by 558.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $6.86 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.
