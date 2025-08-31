Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. $ADTN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 257.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,125 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 186,074 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.30.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $265.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

