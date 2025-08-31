Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,311 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. $MSBI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,114.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $396.58 million, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%.The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.23%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.