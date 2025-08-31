Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Get Sanmina alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SANM stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $62.76 and a 1-year high of $125.76.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sanmina by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Sanmina by 200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 27.2% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.