Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 490.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRRK. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $571,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125,904 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,510,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,512,000 after purchasing an additional 349,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,281.40. This represents a 31.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,647.80. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $32.65 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

