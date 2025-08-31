Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $46.88. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 59,700 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 1.7%

The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 1,465.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

