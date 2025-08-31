Shutterstock, Inc. $SSTK Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 1,908.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 33.8% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $742.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.46). Shutterstock had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $266.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTK

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.