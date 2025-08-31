SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $3,830,856.52 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 311,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $3,830,856.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,661,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,077,227.36. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 2.5%

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $577.68 million, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

