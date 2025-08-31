Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,169,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $944,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,563 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,071 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,108,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,798,000 after purchasing an additional 289,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,912,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,486,000 after purchasing an additional 717,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $78.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.04.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE QSR opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 9.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 93.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

