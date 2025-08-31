Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,991,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,615,000 after buying an additional 1,537,737 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.42.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $339.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.