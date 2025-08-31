Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of VMI opened at $367.47 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $384.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

