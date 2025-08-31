Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $27.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on National Vision from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Vision news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $25.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $486.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.21 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

