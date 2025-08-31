Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $2,456,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Elastic by 986.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 104,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 94,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE ESTC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.49 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

