Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.65%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 89.16%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

