Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $26,000 Stake in WPP PLC $WPP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WPP by 50.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,448,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,937,000 after buying an additional 824,336 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 115,416 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WPP by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,928,000 after buying an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WPP by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WPP Stock Performance

NYSE WPP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.01. WPP PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,060.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 8.21%.

WPP Profile

(Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP PLC (NYSE:WPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.