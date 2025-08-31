Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $62,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.51 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

