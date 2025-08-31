Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. $NHI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,494,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 478,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $86.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%.The business had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

