Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. $MGNI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 10,170.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Magnite by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other news, CFO David Day sold 38,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $722,866.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 443,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,404,855.60. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,727.08. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,131,578 shares of company stock worth $23,412,910. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Recommended Stories

