Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 116,833.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Stock Up 0.3%

VOD stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Vodafone Group PLC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

